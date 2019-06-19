Get in the mood for a rip-roaring 1940s’ day in town

It is just three days until Sleaford’s first 1940s’ day event on Saturday, from 1-5pm, to be held in Sleaford Town Hall, Navigation Yard and part of Eastgate Car Park.

There will be indoor and outdoor stalls, a climbing wall (free to use), indoor crafts for children, food and drink, a vintage ice cream seller, music and singing, a procession of vintage prams, displays from Sleaford Museum and the We’ll Meet Again Museum. Visitors are invited to come in 1940s’ style dress, with a prize for the best costume.