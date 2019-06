The music train is pulling out of Sleaford station again later this month.

The journey, organised by the Poacher Line community rail partnership, from Sleaford to Wainfleet will take place on Thursday, June 27.

Silverland Union will entertain crowds, and music fans can also enjoy a pint of Bateman’s beer (£3).

Departures are from Sleaford (6.55pm); Heckington (7.02pm); Boston (7.21pm) before arriving in Wainfleet for a stop at Bateman’s Brewery. The return journey is at 9.10pm.