Join in spring celebrationat Brant Broughton

A celebration of Spring will be held at Brant Broughton Playing Fields next Saturday, March 7 (10am to 3pm) - and it promises to be fun for the whole family!

Highlights include talks, demonstrations, music, natural arts and crafts, shelter building, survival skills, games, face painting plus much more.

There will be a raffle and refreshments including ice cream, cakes, hot chocolate, hot dogs and nachos.

The event will celebrate all things related to nature and forests, with appearances from the Woodland Trust and a local Forest School Trainer.