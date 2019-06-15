Lincolnshire Show is set to be ‘biggest yet’

A daring RAF Falcons parachute display and advice from money-saving expert Martin Lewis are just two of the highlights at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

Now in its 135th year, the county show is to return next week offering a host of attractions for all ages.

This year the show will mark 150 years of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society – and also mark the RAF 100 centenery event.

Organisers are calling the event a ‘two-day extravaganza’ and hailing it as the ‘biggest yet’.

A show spokesman said: “The Falcons are back by popular demand to showcase their non-contact parachute demonstrations.

“The Martin Lewis Money Show will also offer visitors the chance to meet the financial guru and answer the questions from the public over the two days. Over the years Martin has saved the nation millions of pounds with his frank advice.”

There will be 600 traders at the Lincolnshire Showground, along with various displays. Dedicated zones on site include a horticultural area, an education zone with interactive activities for children, a farmyard and crafts zone, aviation zone, sports zone, kids’ area with fairground rides and a discovery zone said to be ‘bursting with entertainment, workshops and live music’.

The spokesman added: “The two-day programme is packed full of events including a Dakota flypast, acrobatic stunts from the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, the Shetland Pony Grand National, and performances from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue band.”

The show takes place on Thursday and Friday, June 19-20. For tickets, and more details, go online to: lincoln shireshow.co.uk