Local history event centred on Aslackby

A local history open day is to be held at Aslackby Village Hall, near Sleaford.

Join the Layers of History team of Heritage Lincolnshire from 12.30pm to 5pm on Saturday, February 8 to discover the local history of Aveland Wapentake.

There will be activities throughout the afternoon, children’s games, tea, coffee and cake.

This will be followed by a fascinating evening talk from 6pm to 7.30pm by Heritage Lincolnshire’s Jim Snee.

The talk is entitled ‘Vikings! Take your Weapons; the History of Aveland Wapentake’

Contact by email layers@heritagelincolnshire.org to book a place on the evening talk.