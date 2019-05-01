Music trains as part of Sleaford Live 2019

There will be a chance to hop aboard the music train when it leaves Sleaford Station next week.

The special Ukulele music train will be leaving the station at 6.55pm on Wednesday, May 8.

The music train will be heading to Batemans Brewery in Skegness - and will arrive at Heckington at 7.02pm; and Boston at 7.21pm. The return train will leave Wainfleet Station at 9.10pm.

Another music event taking place this month is Music at the Mill on Saturday, May 11 (6pm-10pm).

The music train will depart from Grantham, Sleaford and Boston before arriving at the final destination of Heckington Windmill.

Identity Crisis will be entertaining crowds on the Grantham train, while Between the Lines will perform for passengers on the Boston train.

The Lincolnshire Vocal Choir, Nightshift, The Blighty Belles with Jukebox Bobby, Identity Crisis and Between the Lines will perform in Heckington.

To find out departure times, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/transport-and-roads/public-transport/poacherline