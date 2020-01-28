New NCCD craft club designed to bring people together

A new craft group has been started up in the upstairs workshops at Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design.

It is part of the Craft Council’s ‘Craft Club’ initiative to bring like-minded people together, giving a chance to spend time with friends, meet new people and enjoy a sense of community while creating.

The NCCD’s learning development co-ordinator Sarah Elliott said people can learn new skills, relax and build confidence through learning such things as sewing, knitting, weaving, printing, clay, jewellery or share your skills with the group. You might even bring your own project to share with your new friends raher than working alone.

The fortnightly sessions began last Wednesday afternoon (1-3pm) and saw 19 people drop in and take part. Call 01529 308710 for details.

The club is subsidised by the NCCD but there will be monthly practical workshops to inspire new ideas. For these you are invited to pay what you can towards them (£3-5 suggested).