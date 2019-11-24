Newest stars prepare to shine at food and gift event

Food lovers will be able to get their fill of Lincolnshire’s best produce as the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair gets underway this month.

The event on Saturday November 30 and Sunday, December 1 will have a taste of everything, from specially crafted rum - from the county’s largest and most unique rum distillery - to New York-inspired bakes.

Dozens of new, local and exciting exhibitors will be taking stands at Lincolnshire Showground, including popular New York-inspired bakery 42nd East Bakehouse and The Unconventional Distillery Co, both exhibiting at the event for the first time.

The Unconventional Distillery Co. is one of Lincoln’s newest producers and is looking to lead the rum revolution with its expertly crafted creations already being stocked in bars and shops throughout the city, while 42nd East Bakehouse opened in Lincoln’s Central Market earlier this summer and has already built a strong presence in the area.

As well as the cookery workshops hosted by 42nd East Bakehouse, there will be plenty of activities to keep little ones busy too.

The popular Santa’s Workshop area will be returning for another year to provide free entertainment, including a reindeer food bar, pet bandanas designing workshop with Zukie Style, Christmas pottery painting with The Little Pottery Studio, willow weaving with Lincolnshire Willow and storytelling from Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Our visitors are always really keen to get to know all about local producers and their products – people love to buy locally, and it is great that we can offer such a variety to suit all tastes.”

The event is open from 9am to 4pm on both days and visitors will have access to free parking.

Tickets can be bought online or over the phone at £5 each (plus postage) in advance and will be £6 on the day, with under 5s going free. Visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522900 to book or for more information.