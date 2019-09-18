Rotary Club plans car mystery tour

The Rotary Club of Sleaford is holding its annual Autumn Leaves Mystery Tour car run.

Entrants do not need a fancy classic car for the inclusive run for the family on Sunday October 20 (not as published in today’s Sleaford Standard), just have a ride out and a picnic on a suggested two hour tour of central Lincolnshire’s beautiful countryside in autumn colours, starting from Heath Farm, North Rauceby.

All cars are welcome, old and new. Meet at 11am for a 12noon start.

Entries per car are £30 for two people, extra passengers £5 each. No charge for under fives. There is a maximum of 100 cars.

The price includes coffee and a bacon roll before departure, route planner, maps and windscreen sticker and a one pot lunch at the finish, which will be at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre.

There will be plenty of opportunity to stop and admire the view and all monies raised will go to local community charities.

Return application forms by October 7. Email: autumnleavescartour@gmail.com or post to Rotary ALMT, 33 Manor Street, Ruskington, NG34 9EN. Cheques payable to Rotary Club of Sleaford Charity Account, or bank transfer 00237820 sort code 30-97-70.