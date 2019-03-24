Rotary Club’s two-day Spring Gin Festival makes sure supporters are in high spirits
The Rotary Club of Sleaford’s second Spring Gin Festival proved popular despite the weekend’s high wind and rain showers.
James Duckett from the club said it went extremely well with great support on both nights.
It was held on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, carrying on into the evening at the Sleaford Cricket Club bar and function room, offering a choice of 19 gins and 14 hot meals for visitors.
He said: “We had three types of support. Those who came to drink. Those who came to eat. And those who came to serve.”
It is now firmly a major event in the Sleaford Rotary Club calendar, with the £10 tickets including a commemorative balloon gin glass and a ‘G&T’ of your choice to kick things off. There was food available and entertainment on Saturday evening by female vocalist Sharna.
The money raised will go towards Rotary Club charities.