A traditional Chistmas Fayre will be held at the Salvation Army Hall in Sleaford this saturday.

The event takes place between 10am and 3pm at the venue on Westbanks.

Stalls will include fancy goods, stationery, toys, bric-a-brac, home baking and toiletries.

There will also be refreshments for shoppers.

All are welcome to go along and grab a bargain gift.