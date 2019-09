A special service is to be held at Sleaford Parish Church for the licensing of the new rural dean.

The new Rural Dean is to be the Vicar of Sleaford, the Rev Philip Johnson.

He replaces Rev Christine Pennock who has retired from the role.

The service will be on Sunday, October 6, at 5pm and will be officiated by the Bishop of Grantham, the Right Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain.