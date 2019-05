Bookings are open for indoor stalls and outdoor pitches at the new Sleaford 1940s’ Day.

It will take place on Saturday June 22 in the Town Hall and Navigation Yard and more details on what will be happening will follow.

Indoor stalls are £10 each (with table and chairs) and outdoor pitches free of charge (bring your own table/gazebo/chairs).

Contact 01529 303456, email: enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk