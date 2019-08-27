Talk on ‘sci-fi’ stealth aircraft

Learn all about the exciting history and secrecy behind the stealth bomber aircraft at a talk taking place near Sleaford next week.

The Friends of Metheringham Airfield will host the lecture by Jeff Williams on Wednesday, August 28, at 7.30pm. The lecture will look back to the time, at the end of the Second World War, when American investigators discovered an unfinished prototype of the twin-jet powered aircraft - described as ‘one of aviation’s most amazing creations’. With its unusual shape and stealth technology, the investigators believed it must have been ‘from the realm of science fiction’.

The talk takes place at the Peter Scoley Hall, Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre. Entry is £5 for non-members.