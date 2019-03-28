Town mill to be holiday home?

Town centre landmark, Money’s Mill, could be about to embark on a new chapter in its history - as a holiday home.

Plans have been submitted by developers, Trumpton Properties, for the conversion of the lower floors of the former Sleaford corn mill, situated in Money’s Yard car park. It would change from a cafe/bistro to rented holiday accommodation.

They are seeking planning and listed building consent from North Kesteven District Council after the owners of the Curio Cafe, who had been based in it for the last few years, decided to sell up and move out at Christmas.

Architect and agent for the new owners, Rick Smith said the scheme seeks a more sustainable use for the Grade II listed brick building that captures the tourist market.

The 70 feet tall mill dates back to the early 1800s, and is one of the highlighted stopping points on the Sleaford heritage trail, winning a Civic Trust award when it was first renovated.

The first two floors are renovated with four further floors inaccessible until stairways can be replaced.

Mr Smith said, if permitted, the owners would carry out minimal work, removing the modern spiral staircase from the ground floor and putting in a new curved stair, adding a mezzanine floor above the ground floor and new stairs to the second floor, along with stud-wall partitions to form rooms.

The ground floor would be the living area, a mezzanine floor would be an ensuite bedroom, the first and second floors would be two further ensuite bedrooms.

He said: “There would be no damage to the fabric of the building. It is nice to be able to bring a building like that back into use rather than see it derelict.”

He said the holiday home would appeal to people attracted to the idea of staying in a windmill and its town centre location negates the need for dedicated parking space.

Mr Smith said: “It is close to restaurants and other town heritage attractions alongside the river such as Navigation House and Cogglesford Mill - that would be the appeal.”

He felt bringing it back into use again would boost the local economy.

Prior to being a cafe the mill stood empty for some time after previously being used as the local Tourist Information Centre.

Mr Smith concluded: “The proposed works take a sympathetic and sensitive approach to the conversion of the building. They provide a sustainable use class for the building that will ensure it is well maintained and in-use for generations to come and invoke no change or damage to the architectural and historic interest of the buidling.”