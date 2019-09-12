Town venues to welcome guests

Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days returns for a massive 10-day festival with more than 190 exciting events, and all completely free of charge.

The festival will run from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 22 - with a theme of ‘Lincolnshire Learning, Wisdom and Folklore’.

The festival aims to celebrate learning in its widest possible sense, from skills sharing to folklore, and academic heritage to military training.

As part of the festival, there will be several events taking place in the Sleaford area.

Cogglesford Watermill, Navigation House, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre and Sleaford Museum are just a handful of venues which will open over the festival.

Hannah Thompson, business manager of the charity Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “Heritage Lincolnshire are proud to steer this county- wide festival that enables so many different people to come along and explore some of our beautiful heritage.

“It keeps growing year on year and we look forward to welcoming thousands of new and old visitors to 2019’s festival, to over 190 events.”

To find out more about open days events in your area, visit www. heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days where you can download a brochure.