Youngsters can spring into action this summer with a trampolining club in Sleaford.

Join Big Jumps Trampoline Club, in Unit 2, Sellwood Court.

Sessions will be held from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26; Tuesday, August 6 to Friday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 20 to Friday, August 23.

Sessions are held between 9am and 4pm - costing £15 per day.

There is an additional cost of £10 for children to stay until 8pm. To find out more, call 07983 872495