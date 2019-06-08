Two day wildlife festival plan

The community of Great Hale is to come together for a two day festival to promote wildlife conservation.

The wildlife festival takes place over the weekend of June 22-23 and will feature family-friendly activities, nature trails, art and crafts, stalls and games, a dog show and barbecue. Local wildlife experts will also be on hand to offer insight and advice on how to preserve and protect our wildlife.

It takes place at Great Hale Church, from 10am each day. Members of the community will transform the church into ‘an artistic interpretation of our planet’ - with sections including rainforest, marine life, woodland and jungle.

For more details, visit the Facebook page ‘Great Hale Wildlife Festival’.