Two decades of U3A marked by showcase

A wide range of possible pastimes were demonstrated at a showcase event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the University of the Third Age in Sleaford and district.

The local branch was set up to offer opportunities for older and retired people to further their interests, talents and skills in a wide range of areas, as well as introducing new ones.

Celebrating 20 years of the Sleaford and district U3A, from left - vice-chairmsn Rob Norris, chairman Vanessa Hubbert, Mayor of Sleaford Coun Adrian Snookes and Mayoress Margaret Snookes. EMN-200202-181854001

It could be furthering education, learning a craft or playing sport.

Chairman Vanessa Hubbert explained they are affiliated to the national Third Age Trust, but they felt it would be good to celebrate how the Sleaford association has grown and developed.

Although now having 450 members spread across 50-plus interest groups, half a dozen of the founding members are still involved.

The showcase event was opened last week by Mayor of Sleaford Coun Adrian Snookes at the New Life Conference Centre and was an opportunity for the interest groups learn more about each other, as well as for interested visitors who may wish to enroll. The Leader of North Kesteven District Council also paid a visit to learn more.

Havinbg a go at Wii ten pin bowling at the Sleaford U3A anniversary showcase. EMN-200202-181905001

There were stalls, opportunities to try things out and watch demonstrations in aspects as varied as ukulele playing and ballroom dancing.

You could have a go at a ten pin bowling computer game, new age kurling or table tennis or sample mocktails with a gourmet group.

Mrs Hubbert said: “Numbers are going up and that may be because of more retired or semi-retired people living locally and feeling fitter. We have walking netball, tenpin bowling and golf groups.

“When the idea was started in 1999 we had things like architectural history, reading and academic subjects listed to join in, whereas now it is more about enjoying yourself and not taking it as seriously.

Trying their hand against the table tennis practice machine at the U3A showcase. EMN-200202-181916001

“People want to keep their body and mind active, as we know it slows the onset of some of the long term such as dementia.”

Brian Archer and Beryl Edwards of the U3A new age kurling group which meets at Digby Village Hall. EMN-200202-181927001