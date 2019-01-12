Tickets on sale for Countryside Lincs family fun event

Tickets are now on sale for Countryside Lincs, which returns to the Lincolnshire Showground during the Easter school holidays on Sunday, April 14.

As the Lincolnshire Agriculture Society celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2019, Countryside Lincs is returning for its fifth year.

The fun-packed family-friendly event all about food, farming and the countryside, will include mini tractors, The Sheep Roadshow, as well as brand new attractions and activities.

Back by popular demand, families will have the chance to meet a huge range of animals, including farmyard favourites and birds of prey, as well as Aldabra giant tortoises. Visitors will also be able to try a range of local foods and turn their hand to a range of activities from arts and crafts to archery.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “Countryside Lincs is an all-weather event, so come rain or shine, we look forward to welcoming more families to the show.”

To find out more, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs