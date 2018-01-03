Totally Tina show is better than the rest

An award-winning tribute to music icon Tina Turner is bringing her fast-paced show to Lincoln.

Totally Tina will be at the New Theatre Royal, in Clasketgate, next Saturday, January 13, at 7.30pm.

Now seven years in the making, Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch and her band are coming to Lincoln to entertain audiences.

There will be a whole host of exciting set changes and flamboyant costumes, pulsating new dance routines and the characteristic custom twists which make it a hit with an army of fans nationwide.

For the first time ever, the band has been asking its audiences what they’d like to hear played, so songs like I Can’t Stand The Rain, Typical Male, Undercover Agent for the Blues, I Don’t Wanna Lose You, Help, and Legs – all chosen by the fans – will be added to classic favourites like Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best.

Justine said: “Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops, so that the Show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing.”

For tickets, visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk