Town club set to turn up the ‘Heat’ with reunion and music nights for older clubbers

In a bid to bring something different to the town for ‘older’ clubbers, Heat Nightclub is set to launch a new reunion night.

The Horny Flicks Reunion will be held at the Southgate venue on Friday, June 8, from 10pm to 3am.

Marc Williams, from Heat Nightclub, said: “The name Horny is the original name of the Friday night from Flicks back in 1999 to 2003.”

DJ Marc Mackie Mackay, who worked at Flicks until 2003, will be returning next week.

Marc is also introducing a monthly music night, which he says will be ‘along the lines of The Gliderdrome’,

He said: “We are trying to bring something a bit different to town.

“We are launching a monthly night for the ‘older’ clubbers as not a lot is going on in Sleaford now.

“It will be a big production with everything from Ultra 90s (August 3) and a Bon Jovi tribute will hopefully be coming in September.”

Heat Nightclub, formerly Reel, has recently opened after closing for refurbishment.

Speaking about the refurbishment, Marc said: “The feedback has been good on the whole and the new VIP area is a great success.”

Tickets for the reunion are priced at £5 on the door.

For more, find Heat Night Club Sleaford on Facebook.