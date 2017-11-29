Tree lights switch on heralds start of Metheringham Christmas market

Metheringham will be holding its annual Christmas Market and lights switch-on event on Sunday afternoon.

A service will be held at St Wilfrid’s Church at 3.45pm on Sunday (December 3), followed by a procession to the War memorial Garden, where at 4.30pm there will be carol singing, a Nativity procession and lighting up of the Christmas tree.

The Christmas market will then be open for busines in Star and Garter Yard, with santa and his elves arriving and gifts presented.

There will be mulled wine, mince pies, hot and cold drinks, music, games, fair rides and stalls.

The tree lighting is being organised by the parish council, while the Christmas Market is run by a committee of volunteers.