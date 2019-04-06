Two open air movie nights planned

Sleaford Town Council has announced that, following the success of last year’s outdoor cinema event at Boston Road Recreation Ground, it will be holding a follow up event on the same lines, but over two nights.

Last year’s showing of The Greatest Showman sing-along was a sell out. This time, on Friday September 6, people can book to watcha showing of eighties classic Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze.

Then on Saturday September 7, the council will be showing the more recent movie remake, Mary Poppins Returns.

You are advised to put the dates in your diary. More information and ticket details will be released soon.