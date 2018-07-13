Unique Leadenham concert for Vikki

A unique and exciting event has been planned in Leadenham this weekend.

Singer and guitarist Vikki Clayton returns to the UK for a short tour.

She will be in concert at Leadenham Village Hall, in Main Road, this Sunday, July 15.

In the 1980s, Vikki sang with Lincolnshire band Ragged Heroes at Fairport Convention’s Cropredy Festival.

It then became apparent to all, including Fairport Convention, how much she sounded like their former singer, Sandy Denny.

What followed was a long history spent singing with Fairport Convention.

She also fronted the newly formed Fotheringay for a while, and eventually formed her own band.

Vicki lived in the North Lincolnshire area for a number of years and has now relocated to New Zealand.

She is returning to Lincolnshire for some tour dates, and to delight audiences with her sound.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £8 standard and £6 for concessions.

They will be available to purchase on the door.