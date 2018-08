The next Unplugged session in the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) falls on Tuesday, August 7, from 6.30pm.

Everyone is welcome, whether singing or playing an instrument.

New members are welcome at these popular sessions, which continues to be well supported.

This event takes place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Members meet in the cafe area at the NCCD, in Navigation Wharf, off Carre Street, Sleaford.

Refreshments available.