Wheels in motion  at town watermill

Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford is set to be a hub of activity over the next few weeks with a number of events taking place.

The mill, in East Road, will open next Sunday, September 9, for a milling day.

Cogglesford Watermill, which has been producing flour since the early 1800s, will be open from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to see the huge water wheels grind the grain to produce wholemeal flour.

There will also be the chance to take home a bag of Cogglesford Watermill’s very own flour on sale in the shop.

Visitors to one of the monthly milling days will also be able to take home a free bag of bran.

The watermill will also open for Heritage Open Days from 11am to 4pm on both Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9.

A spokesman said: “Explore your local history and heritage by taking part in our Heritage Open Days.

“Join a free fun family trail at each venue and see Cogglesford Watermill in action on Sunday.

To find out more about the events visit www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk