Whisby venue to host crafts

A visitor attraction between Sleaford and Lincoln is hosting various crafts and activities over the next few months.

The Natural World Centre, located at Whisby Nature Park, is running messy play, slime workshops and toddler art classes.

Messy play sessions are perfect for under fives to explore the world of art.

The themed sessions will be held on Thursday, March 14, and Thursday, April 11, from 10.30am-11am and 11.30am-noon.

They are priced at £2.50 each or £4 for both.

Parents must accompany children and bring a towel and a change of clothes for their little one.

A slime workshop is ideal for children aged five to 13 years old.

It will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 1.30pm-3pm.

It is priced at £4 per child and parents must stay with their children.

Themed toddler art classes will be held on Thursday, March 28, and Thursday, April 25, from 10.30am-11am and 11.30am-noon.

They are priced at £2.50 each or £4 for both.

To book, call 01522 688868 or email naturalworld@lincsinspire.com

You can also find out more information online by visiting www.naturalworldcentre.co.uk