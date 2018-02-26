Young ‘chef’ is commended

A Cranwell youngster impressed judges at at the recent district final of the Rotary Young Chef Competition, held in Peterborough.

Twelve year-old Scarlett Enright was awarded overall runner-up for her three course meal.

This consisted of a starter of cheese tartlet in filo pastry, a main course of chicken breast with coconut rice and green beans, followed by a dessert of tropical fruit with vanilla yoghurt drizzled with coconut and served with orange shortbread biscuits.

The Kesteven and Sleaford High School came second out of 12 finalists in a very strong competition - which saw young people creating a three-course meal for under £15. The other Sleaford competitor, Thomas Gibbons, from Carre’s Academy was pleased to receive his finalists’ certificate. The district winner will go through to the regional in Leeds, but Scarlett may also go through as a highest scoring runner up. She will know later this month when all the District events have been completed.