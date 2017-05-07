Boats gather for anniversary event

Sleaford Navigation Trust held its traditional Bank Holiday weekend boat gathering in South Kyme and celebrated 30 years since the restoration and re-opening of Bottom Lock on the river.

The event is put on in partnership with the villagers and entertainment started on Friday evening with a fish and chip supper to welcome the boaters in The Hume pub after travelling up river to moor along the banks in South Kyme for the weekend.

It was followed on Saturday morning with a table top sale at South Kyme Coronation Hall and a duck race launched from the Kyme Eau footbridge.

All weekend households were invited to enter their creations in a scarecrow contest and there were prizes for the best dressed narrow boats too, judged by a panel from the Navigation Trust and the village.

In the evening, there was an ‘80s disco and barbecue with optional fancy dress at the Coronation Hall.

Sunday morning saw the traditional boat service attended by residents and visiting boat people at St Mary and All Saints Church followed by a village fete in the afternoon with bouncy castle, food, the annual village meeting and a quiz.