The volunteers who fundraise to keep Sleaford blooming all year round held a successful coffee morning and plant swap last Tuesday.

The sun shone as Sleaford in Bloom members raised a magnificent £544 at their event on Northgate in town.

This money will be used to purchase seeds, plants and compost for the flower displays which add year round colour to the town.

Everyone who volunteers for Sleaford in Bloom would like to thank the members of the public who supported this event so generously.

Special thanks go to Tesco for the donations of refreshments and for sending two members of staff along to help.