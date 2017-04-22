No time for teens to be ‘board’ at new look rec’

The newly-refurbished and extended skate park in Sleaford has opened for skaters and boarders to use.

According to a Sleaford Town Council spokesman, the final safety checks by RoSPA on the Boston Road facility were carried out and cleared at the beginning of April and the ramps were then opened to the public from 2pm on Friday, April 7.

In a statement on its website and Facebook page, the council said: “It is expected that the site will be very busy over the Easter holidays.

“All users, and parents of younger children, are reminded of the skate park rules and safety instructions posted at the site. CCTV cameras covering the site operate 24/7 and will provide extra safety and security.”

A formal opening of the skate park will take place in the coming weeks with the Mayor and possibly an invited guest from the skateboarding world after the county council elections in May.

Clerk to the council Kevin Martin told Wednesday’s council meeting that it was already being very well used. He had been receiving calls from people interested in using the park from up to 40 miles away and there were plans to make use of an earth bund left by the contractors.

Pictured is William Harris, 11, of Sleaford, on his scooter trying out the new skate park on Sunday. Photo: MSSP-160417-31