Nostalgia Digby village school take of large vegetables

Our nostalgia photo this week continues our recent theme of end of term plays at Sleaford area primary schools from 25 years ago.

This motley crew are members of the cast of Digby CofE Primary School’s play entitled The Tale of the Turnip.

What age group were involved? There are definitely some curious costumes - which one was the turnip?

