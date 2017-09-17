Nostalgia: London Road houses long gone

Can anyone visualise where these houses would have stood in Sleaford and what is there now?

This photo of demolition work in progress was taken by Standard snapper Gordon Brotherton back in August 1968 and is described to have been at the town end of London Road.

The row of terraced homes were put ‘under the hammer’ by workmen as you see the dust rising and smoke from the scrap woodwork being burned.

Maybe you know someone who lived there or why they were pulled down?

The road certainly looks quieter than it does today.

