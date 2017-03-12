Record year for Scouts group

There is cause for celebration as nearly 1,000 members belong to a collection of Scout groups in the district.

The Sleaford Scout District covers more than 200 square miles of rural Lincolnshire, and has 12 groups.

It has seen a 10 per cent growth since this time last year, which members say is down to groups providing fun, exciting and adventurous activities for young people aged between six and 25.

District commissioner for Sleaford District Scouts Ian Kingdom said: “Scouting is more popular than ever, this growth in numbers is great to see.”

Although the rise in membership is good news for those involved in the Scouts, it is not such good news for those on waiting lists who have to hang on a little longer.

Ian Kingdom continued: “However, our biggest failing is our success - we currently have over 40 young people on waiting lists desperate to Scout but we don’t have space.”

Adult volunteers are needed to continue the growth and success of Scout groups in the district and further afield.

Approximately 110,000 adults including leaders, commissioners and parent helpers support Scouting groups across the UK.

The number of volunteers working for Scout groups is larger than the combined work forces of the BBC with 24,000 employees, and McDonalds, with 67,000 employees.

It is estimated that being involved with local Scouting groups would mean adults giving up only 42 working days per year, or 342 hours of their time per year.

This time will be spent completing training, running sectional meetings fortnightly, attending planning and district meetings, going on three day trips per year and attending a couple of weekend camps per year.

Ian Kingdom added: “One extra adult means eight more Cubs could be part of our adventure climbing, camping or canoeing.”

Adam Jacklin, deputy district commissioner, said: “The district are working to reduce these waiting lists by opening new sections.

“Last year we opened a new group in Bardney, this group is now providing everyday adventure to 37 young people.

“However, this is dependent on recruiting more adult volunteers to support and lead the adventure.”

Adam would like to thank adult volunteers, as he said, “without their time, enthusiasm and energy, achievements like this and Scouting would not happen.”

If you are interested in volunteering your time with the Sleaford Scout District, visit: www.sleaforddistrictscouts.org.uk