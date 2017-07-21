Spires and Steeples walk for North Kesteven Walking Festival cancelled

Due to a shortage in numbers, organisers of one of the walks in the North Kesteven Walking Festival have decided to cancel.

The Spires and Steeples walk was due to take place this Saturday at 9am, but will now no longer go ahead.

A DiscoverNK spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“There are three walks still available to take part in on Saturday which can be found in the brochure – https://issuu.com/discovernk/docs/00193_nk_walking_festival_2017_a5_1.

“If you would like any further information please contact us by emailing countrysidenk@1life.co.uk.

“We’d like to thank you all for your support for this year’s festival and look forward to seeing you again next year.”