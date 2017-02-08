Work set to start on town skate park expansion

Expansion and refurbishment work is set to start on Sleaford’s skate park, the Town Council has announced.

Sleaford Town Council says the refurbishment of its skate park on Boston Road Recreation Ground will be starting in the next few weeks.

Contractors will be on site next week to move two of the lighting columns to accommodate the extension to the skate park

Clerk to the council, Kevin Martin, told The Standard the skate park project works had been delayed until the floodlights could be moved this month.

Equipment and rides are being made by the contractor at their factory and will be brought to a unit near Sleaford in readiness. Once the lights are moved the main works will be carried out by Jupiter Play, starting on February 27.

The works should take around four weeks with the project scheduled for completion by March 21. The skate park will not be accessible during this time.

The refurbishment has been planned for a number of years, with the council setting aside funding each year in its annual budget to finance the £125,000 project.

The council and its contractors have been liaising with the skatepark users throughout the planning process to ensure the right design is installed.

The new skate park comes with a 20 year metalwork warranty against structural failure and a seven year paintwork warranty against corrosion.

The skate park is also being extended by 196 sqm to provide as many facilities as possible for a wide range of ages and users. This will allow younger users to use the smaller ramps while not conflicting with older youths. New CCTV cameras will be installed next to the site.