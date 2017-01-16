Young chefs battle it out for place in next round of national cookery contest

The Sleaford round of the annual search for the National Rotary Young Chef of The Year 2017 was held at Kesteven and Sleaford High School last week.

The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sleaford and a number of key members attended the event to see the budding Jamie Olivers and Mary Berrys prove they could take the heat in the kitchen.

Six cookery students from three of the local secondary schools were given 90 minutes to plan, prepare and cook a healthy meal for two within a tight budget of no more than £10.

The marking was over nine categories including healthy choices, planning, hygiene and cookery skills with taste and final table presentation.

All the judges were impressed by the high standard shown by the competitors in producing such “mouth watering dishes” and unanimously agreed 15-year-old Rebecca Parr from St George’s Academy in Ruskington, to be the winner for her tasty and colourful dish of spinach stuffed chicken with potato gratin, followed by a “delightful” pavlova decorated with fruit - proving there is more to youngsters than fast food and chips.

In presenting the awards, club president Alan Thomas praised the young chefs for their bravery in putting to test their culinary skills and thanked them for their support in making the event such a success.

Rebecca will now go forward to represent Sleaford in the district finals in Peterborough.