Awards honouring acts of heroism - Nominate your unsung heroes to receive a North Kesteven Community Champion Award

Nominations are open for an annual awards scheme honouring individuals who go above and beyond in their day-to-day-life.

The NK Community Champion Awards have launched and are sponsored by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC).

Awards are for Young Achievers; Community Business of the Year; Community Spirit; Contribution to a Better Environment, Contribution to the Arts, Contribution to Sport, Contribution to Health and Wellbeing, and Longstanding Contribution to An Organisation or Group.

Coun Richard Wright, NKDC leader said: “The NK Community Champion awards are a fantastic way to recognise and celebrate the voluntary work that is carried out in and around the district’s communities.

“I am looking forward to reading the nominations that come in for this year’s awards.”

Nominees for a Young Achievers Award should be somebody aged 19 and under who has shown bravery or excelled in their life.

The Community Business of the Year award will go to a company/sole-trader whose business intiatives and charitable contributions have made a difference in the community.

A recipient of the Community Spirit Award will be somebody who has given service to their community through hard work and dedication.

Nominees for the award for Contribution to a Better Environment should be a group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.

Contributions to the Arts go to a group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on the cultural richness of the district, and Contributions to Sport an impact on sports and physical activity.

For Contribution to Health and Wellbeing, it should be an individual or group that has contributed to the wellbeing of others.

The award for Longstanding Contribution to An Organisation or Group will go to somebody who has contributed a huge amount of their time to a charity, club or organisation.

Those who live, work or carry out voluntary community work in North Kesteven are eligible.

If the nominee is shortlisted, both the nominator and nominee will be invited to attend the ceremony in October.

Forms are available from: www.nkaward.org, or from your local parish office or NKDC’s council offices.

Forms should be sent to NKDC, Community Champions, Communications Team, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, NG34 7EF, or emailed to champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk by Friday, September 8.