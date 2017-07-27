Beavers and Cubs help keep homes safe in Alford

Beavers and Cubs in Alford have been helping the police to keep the community safe by delivering security packs.

They have been working alongside PCSO Kirsty Simpson and PSV Ray Abbotts from Alford Policing Team to earn their Community Impact Badge.

The Beavers and Cubs hand delivered home security packs, which contained contained information about crime prevention, advice on ccams, a property parking kit and ‘No cold calling’ stickers.

PCSO Simpson would also like to remind people to be vigilant during the summer holidays.

She said: “Open windows and doors may let the fresh air in but they also allow easy access and provide tempting opportunities for thieves who need just seconds to walk or reach in and take your valuables. Don’t give the thieves an open invitation.”

To keep up to date with any incidents which have occurred in your area you can sign up to Lincs Alert by using the following website: www.lincolnshirealert.co.uk.

This is a free messaging system which allows the police to inform people of any issues or incidents which have occurred in your area.