Big Brother Dream Boy Lotan strips for Billinghay ladies

Big Brother contestant and former Dream Boy male stripper Lotan Carter wowed the women at a charity ‘ladies night’ on Saturday at the Ship Inn, Billinghay.

The controversial performer did a strip and stayed on to meet with the guests at the fundraiser.

The £200 raised will go to Minihays Footballers Billinghay, a junior football club.

The event was organised by Amanda Thornton, Heidi Barber, Melanie Kinsella, Sharon Bunting and Katie Gilliver. Heidi said: “I think the majority of ladies had a great night, enjoyed meeting Lotan and getting their picture taken with him. Lotan was lovely and a true gentleman.”

Nathan Wood of Billinghay Athletic said: “All of the committee would like to thank all involved for raising money for Minihays. We are looking at involving more local children next year and this donation will certainly help.”

Amanda and Melanie travelled to Skegness last year to see Lotan perform with the Dream Boys and Amanda contacted his management inviting him to appear at the charity event - to which he agreed.

Lotan loved the audience and said: “It’s hugely important to raise money for kids and sport. Not only to keep them active for health reasons, but to keep them interested in something that keeps their mind active and out of trouble - it sets the precedent for later life.”