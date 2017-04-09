Academy in Sleaford hosts its first ever jobs fair

St George’s Academy held what is thought to be the largest recruitment event for school leavers in Sleaford in recent years.

A new initiative at the Academy, saw over 30 local employers, recruitment agencies and apprenticeship and training providers attend St George’s on Wednesday, providing students with information on a vast array of opportunities for when they leave education.

The day was kicked off by RAF College Cranwell’s recruitment team, who welcomed year 11 and year 13 students from all three Sleaford secondary schools who are not setting their sights on university.

Organiser, Donna Jarvis said: “As Careers Officer at St George’s Academy, I want to give our students every opportunity of finding a job or apprenticeship when they leave education.”

Students from St George’s, Carre’s Grammar School and Kesteven and Sleaford High School hoped to come away with a job or apprenticeship opportunity from the companies attending, includingMoy Park, Mid UK Recycling, Staples Disposables, Prestige Nursing and Care, Duncan and Toplis and Tulip.

Laranya Caslin, Head of Sixth Form at St George’s, said the support of local employers and training providers as well as the enthusiasm of students was overwhelming. She said: “It is a daunting time for the Year 13 students choosing not to go to university, but we have worked together to make sure the students in Sleaford are really well supported.”