Burst water main on A153 East Road in Sleaford

Traffic is likely to be disrupted this evening due to road works to repair a burst water main at the junction of the A153 and the A17 slip road outside Sleaford Rugby Club.

According to Lincolnshire county highways, Anglian Water contractors are currently on-site after the burst on the southbound lane of the A153 East Road and are setting up multi-way temporary signals to control traffic.

These signals will be manually controlled during rush hour to minimise disruption as far as possible.

Anglian Water is currently working to identify the exact location of the leak so they can make the necessary repairs. At this time, they have not been able to provide an estimated timescale for the works.