Fair offers ideas for town job seekers

Anyone interested in finding a new career, training, re-training or apprenticeships was welcome to learn more about what is on offer locally at a careers fair held in Sleaford.

The event was laid on by Jobcentre Plus and hosted by North Kesteven District Council at its meeting rooms.

Gill Marshall from Sleaford-based training providers AG & I, who had helped promote the fair said it had largely been a successwith lots of companies and organisations represented looking to recruit. This included the Armed Forces and NHS, but also locally-based food production companies like Moy Park and Tulip and high-tech components manufacturer SHD Composites, proving there is still a demand for technical skills in the area.

Greater Lincolnshire Learning and Enterprise Partnership was also on hand as were recruitment agencies and advice on starting apprenticeships or going self-employed.

Gill said: “We are conscious Sleaford is an area where people do not realise how many opportunities there are - it is vibrant - including science and engineering. These companies also need childcare, healthcare, mechanics. It is not just about farming.

“There are so many different jobs aside from the traditional ones you may not have thought of too. Roles are so diverse now.”

She also insisted it was a good area for employeres to site and recruit due to cheaper overheads and good transport links.

They also offered guidance through pitfalls of applying online via assessments, which accounts for about 60 per cent of employers these days.

Small and medium businesses were encouraged to get involved too with support for apprenticeships, work placements and accommodating new staff with disabilities.