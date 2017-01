All businesses and shops in Lincolnshire are being warned to be on the alert after numerous reports of fake £50 notes being offered over the counter in exchange for goods.

Gill Finn, Neighbourhood Watch and Community Safety Officer for Lincolnshire Police, warned today (Tuesday): “So far four separate locations across the county have reported instances to Lincolnshire Police over the last few days.

“Please ensure all your staff are aware if being handed notes over the counter for payment.”