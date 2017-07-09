Watermill makes visitors crafty

Visitors were able to learn traditional crafts at Sleaford’s Cogglesford Watermill at its Country Crafts event last week.

People could try their hand at willow weaving with local crafter Alison Walling or have a go at making their own corn dolly with Angela Riley, a tradition steeped in history.

Country Crafts event at Cogglesford Mill. Alison Walling of Lincoln Willow, making a willow sheep. EMN-170629-173652001

There were also be woodworking demonstrations by Alan Eley from Hill Holt Wood, near Newark. Alan is an award winning traditional woodworker with years of experience and was on hand to offer tips and advice for budding woodworkers.

The millers were busy throughout the day putting the mill into action for a special milling day.

The mill has been producing flour since the early 18th century and has been preserved by North Kesteven District Council.

The next event at the mil will be launched on Sunday July 9 with the Adventures of Molly & Floyd.

Country Crafts event at Cogglesford Mill. Hill Holt Wood heritage crafts tutor, Alan Eley carving a Kuksa. EMN-170629-173722001

See what Molly & Floyd are getting up to over the summer holidays. Follow them as they take a trip along Sleaford’s Riverside discovering places to go and lots of fun to enjoy throughout the summer.

For more information visit ww.heartoflincs.com