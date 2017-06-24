Church bells feature in BBC Music Day

Ruskington’s All Saints’ church was just one of two sets of church bells in the county to feature in a special event for the BBC Music Day on Thursday last week.

Members of an appeal to raise £50,000 to restore and re-hang the bells threw a garden party in nearby Manor Close for suporters to hear the bells as they rang out along with other churches across the country for the special event.

Ruskington Church bell ringers perform for BBC Music Day. Photo: Danielle Longotano. EMN-170619-194700001

Deborah Wadsley from the group of fundraising villagers thanked the team of bell ringers and everyone who joined them at the garden party and contributed raising £160.

The group is also working on an illustrated Bells Book, with stories being written by children at Winchelsea Primary School.