Church organist honoured for service

Parishioners have thanked their long-serving organist at St Denis’ Church, Silk Willoughby, on her retirement at the age of 91.

Winifred Sibley of London Road, Sleaford, has presented with an engraved glass vase by members of the Parochial Church Council having recently given up due to ill health.

She also received a bouquet from the Lincolnshire Organists’ Association with which she ran trips to the Continent to view famous cathedral organs.

Churchwarden Janet Johnson said it was in recognition of all the work Mrs Sibley has done for the church having taken over from her late husband Eric, at the beginning of the last decade. She has played organs for 70 years since taking lessons from her husband.

A headteacher of the former Dorrington Primary School, she was an accomplished singer with Quarrington Church choir and led award-winning school choirs.

Mrs Sibley is pictured with PCC members: Janet Johnson (churchwarden), Charles Rands, Sue Logan and Helen Leverton.