Consultation of Coleby Neighbourhood Plan

Coleby Parish Council, along with the help of the local community, has prepared a neighbourhood plan for their parish.

The plan sets out their vision for the future and planning policies, which will be used to determine any planning applications within the area.

This neighbourhood plan has been formally submitted to North Kesteven District Council to be subject to a period of publicity. The public consultation began on Monday and runs until Monday July 31.

The plan, supporting information and the response forms can be downloaded from the North Kesteven District Council website via:

www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/ColebyPlan/

In addition, paper copies of the plan can be viewed at the district council offices, via Coun Alan Vivian from Coleby Parish Council on 07599 220092, and libraries in Branston and Metheringham during normal opening hours. Copies of the response forms are also available at these locations.

Any comments on the neighbourhood plan must be submitted in writing to North Kesteven District Council using the response forms and should be received by 5pm on Monday July 31.

Completed forms should be returned via email to: NeighbourhoodPlanning@n-kesteven.gov.uk or by post to: Community Initiatives Team, North Kesteven District Council, District Council Offices, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 7EF.

An independent examiner, who will report on the plan prior to a local referendum on the final document, will consider all comments received. If you wish to be notified of the district council’s decision on whether to accept the examiner’s recommendation and any future progress with the plan, state this in your representation. Note that all representations received will be made available to the public.

For further information, contact the Community Initiatives team of the district council by e-mail at NeighbourhoodPlanning@n-kesteven.gov.uk or by phone on 01529 414155.