Crack open a battered creme egg for Easter at Sleaford chippy

Chocoholics are in for a treat next time they head to a Sleaford fish and chip shop which is bringing back a cracking treat all the way up until Easter.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company is serving up battered Cadbury Creme Eggs, which will be available from all three of its restaurants and takeaways in Sleaford, Ruskington and Lincoln.

Cadbury's Creme Eggs are back on the menu at Elite fish and chip shop in Sleaford and Ruskington. EMN-170317-122334001

It might not be your usual choice from the Elite but following the success of the Easter treats in the past and battered mince pies at Christmas, manager of the Sleaford restaurant Rachel Tweedale is welcoming them back to the menu.

Rachel said: “The Creme Eggs and the battered mince pies always go down incredibly well and we love responding to customers’ feedback.

“This year, we’ve decided to bring back the battered Creme Egg and we’re serving them right up until Easter. It’s a time when everyone looks forward to indulging in sweet treats so we are looking forward to dishing them out!

“We’re serving them up in the restaurant with vanilla ice cream or you can enjoy one with your takeaway!”